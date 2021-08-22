Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 854 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 107.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

