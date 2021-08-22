Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Stock Yards Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 236,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,543,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $273,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYBT opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

