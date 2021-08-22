Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,774,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,321,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

