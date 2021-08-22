Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 12,742 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.