Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 145,108 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,108 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $184.10 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

