Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 41,015 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,015 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,087 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

