Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $555.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $557.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

