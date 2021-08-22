Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 703,603 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 703,603 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 112,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

