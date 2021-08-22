Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 72,725 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,725 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

BATS USMV opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

