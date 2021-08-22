Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,123 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 474,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 107,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

