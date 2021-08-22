Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $4.48 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.69 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.