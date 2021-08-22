Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

