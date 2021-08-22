Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $408.97 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.52.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

