Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $98.98.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

