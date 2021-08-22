Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 139.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.27% of Cloudera worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cloudera by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudera by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudera by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 265,824 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its position in Cloudera by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 275,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

