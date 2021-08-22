Cobak Token (CBK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.75 Million

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Cobak Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00008401 BTC on exchanges. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $11.83 million and $18.75 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00131449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00156540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.79 or 0.99999618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.47 or 0.00908433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.28 or 0.06516585 BTC.

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

