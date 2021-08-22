Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

