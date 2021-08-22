Coin Artist (COIN) Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001628 BTC on major exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $876,939.61 and approximately $3,262.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin Artist Profile

COIN is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

