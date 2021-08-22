Coinsbit Token (CNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $168,588.00

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $168,588.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.50 or 0.00824350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00048878 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

CNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsbit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

