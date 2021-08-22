Collective (CO2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $289,150.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Collective has a market cap of $343,191.39 and approximately $289,150.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Collective has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00806034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

