ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002002 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008462 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,099,944,561 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

