Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

