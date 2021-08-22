Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,315 shares of company stock worth $8,903,907. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.57, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

