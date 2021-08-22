Comparing Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Security Federal has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Security Federal and Sberbank of Russia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Sberbank of Russia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 20.99% 9.15% 0.87% Sberbank of Russia 38.59% 21.47% 3.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and Sberbank of Russia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $48.52 million 2.12 $7.05 million N/A N/A Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 2.23 $10.50 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Security Federal on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others. It operates through the following segments: Moscow, Central and Northern Regions of European Part of Russia; Volga Region and South of European Part of Russia; Ural, Siberia and Far East of Russia; and Other Countries. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

