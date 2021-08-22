Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 176,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

