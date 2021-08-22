CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CONMED worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,900. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CNMD stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.67. 191,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,379. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.62.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

