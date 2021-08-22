Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $417.75 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $417.75 million and $6.56 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.00817235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

DAG is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

