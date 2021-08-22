CONTRACOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $7.17 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $73,518.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00164903 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,851,556 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

