Contrasting Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) & New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and New Age Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 2.31 -$135.72 million ($0.50) -12.30 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

New Age Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and New Age Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.12%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 2.05% 1.09% 0.77% New Age Metals N/A -19.49% -19.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats New Age Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

