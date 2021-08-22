Contrasting Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and OLO (NYSE:OLO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Emerald and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 1 0 0 2.00 OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86

Emerald currently has a consensus target price of $5.04, indicating a potential upside of 13.26%. OLO has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Emerald’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than OLO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerald and OLO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $127.40 million 2.49 -$633.60 million N/A N/A OLO $98.42 million 50.94 $3.06 million N/A N/A

OLO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emerald.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -278.19% -18.53% -6.76% OLO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OLO beats Emerald on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

