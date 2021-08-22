Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Copart worth $92,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.85. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

