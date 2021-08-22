Covalent (CQT) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Covalent has a market cap of $72.38 million and $7.10 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00156840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,254.15 or 0.99812987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.14 or 0.00914237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.00 or 0.06575960 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

