Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 135,450 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Covanta worth $22,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVA. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Covanta by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Covanta by 24.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

