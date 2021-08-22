CPChain Price Tops $0.0056 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.10 million and $109,760.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.33 or 0.00503891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003503 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.71 or 0.01183211 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.