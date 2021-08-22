CPUchain (CPU) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. CPUchain has a total market cap of $80,869.23 and $7.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,876.57 or 1.00114982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00910921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.82 or 0.06519207 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 54,102,875 coins. CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org

