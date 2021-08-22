Cream (CRM) Reaches Market Cap of $37,490.66

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $37,490.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,635.22 or 1.00037457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.34 or 0.00944811 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.10 or 0.00493862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00361540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00069031 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

