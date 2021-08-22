Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $186.47 on Top Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $114.93 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $186.47 or 0.00380717 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.36 or 0.00821512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00103130 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

