Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $182.41

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $182.41 or 0.00362775 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $112.44 million and $6.07 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00057386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.96 or 0.00819295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00047891 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

