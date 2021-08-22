Critical Review: Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) versus Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Jinhua Marine Biological alerts:

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Tilray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tilray $513.09 million 11.19 -$367.42 million ($0.46) -27.89

Jinhua Marine Biological has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jinhua Marine Biological and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 0 7 5 0 2.42

Tilray has a consensus price target of $19.28, indicating a potential upside of 50.23%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Profitability

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A Tilray -104.82% -7.72% -4.57%

Summary

Tilray beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jinhua Marine Biological Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinhua Marine Biological and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.