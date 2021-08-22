Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after buying an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after buying an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,991,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,312,000 after buying an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.05. 1,558,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

