Crown Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,690.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Crown has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $1,690.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,352.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $654.30 or 0.01353182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00332310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00164386 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,871,165 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.