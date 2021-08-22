Crust Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.23 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.74 or 0.00103573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $93.54 million and $8.23 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

