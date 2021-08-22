Crust Shadow (CSM) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.35 Million

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $4,884.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00815810 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

