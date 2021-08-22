Cryptaur (CPT) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $13,107.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00806034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

