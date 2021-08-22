CryptoFlow (CFL) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $493,295.33 and $7,364.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00130288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00157629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,781.18 or 1.00103494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.81 or 0.00914848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.09 or 0.06616122 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.