Cryptonite (XCN) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $353,780.61 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptonite has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,954.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.31 or 0.06560569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $679.35 or 0.01359940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00375249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00135699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.55 or 0.00623666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00335684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00327052 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.