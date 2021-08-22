Cryptonovae Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 275.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00156656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,367.94 or 1.00031726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.69 or 0.00911418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.27 or 0.06649635 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,154,915 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

