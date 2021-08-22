CryptoPing Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.00 million and $5,822.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00132292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00158292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,015.96 or 1.00303662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.70 or 0.00924330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.12 or 0.06624280 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

