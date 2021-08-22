CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,598.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $563,124.44 and $1,598.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00099537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.00295986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

