CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to announce $29.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $29.13 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $100.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.75 million to $102.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $133.29 million, with estimates ranging from $131.80 million to $135.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CS Disco.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAW shares. Cowen started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CS Disco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $53.87 on Friday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

